Sprong scored again Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Predators.

Sprong has three tallies on his last four shots, coming in a three-game goal scoring stretch for the winger. He went plus-2 in Tuesday's contest. The second round pick from 2015 now has 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) over 53 appearances this year. While he's hot, he could make for a good DFS value pick Thursday against the Coyotes or Friday at the Avalanche. Bear in mind, he remains on the fourth line despite his recent success.