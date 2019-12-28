The Ducks reassigned Sprong to AHL San Diego on Saturday.

Sprong's demotion comes on the heels of Ryan Getzlaf (illness) returning to action Friday. He drew into one game for the Ducks and played a sizable role in the contest, amassing 15:38 of ice time and 3:11 on the power play. Still just 22, Sprong has collected 18 points through 24 games with the Gulls this year and could find his way back to the NHL later in the campaign.