Sprong was waived by the Ducks for the purpose of reassignment Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Sprong displayed an appealing scoring touch last year after being traded to the Ducks, registering 14 goals, five assists and 109 shots on net over 47 games. The 22-year-old is a bottom-six winger who can also work on the power play, and he could add solid depth to a team dealing with injuries to start the season. If he goes unclaimed, however, he'll start the year with AHL San Diego.