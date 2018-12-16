Ducks' Daniel Sprong: Quackers suit his game
Sprong scored both Anaheim goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Columbus on Saturday.
Sprong already has three goals in five games with the Ducks after putting up just four assists in 16 games with the Pens. Maybe the west coast is the elixir he needed to fire up his game. Pull Sprong off the wire. The Ducks are hot and he might help.
