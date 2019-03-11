Ducks' Daniel Sprong: Scores in back-to-back games
Sprong scored for the second game in a row in the Ducks' loss to the Kings on Sunday night.
It was a goal befitting a fourth-liner, as Kings goalie Jonathan Quick failed to clear a puck past Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf, and the ricochet landed in front of an open net to Sprong, who scored his 11th goal of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...