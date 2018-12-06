Sprong notched a goal in his first game in a Ducks uniform against Chicago on Wednesday.

Sprong -- who was swapped for defenseman Marcus Pettersson on Monday -- was immediately slotted into a top-six role with his new club, something that wasn't going to happen in Pittsburgh. The winger will have his first chance at a revenge game versus his former club Dec. 17 at PPG Paints Arena.

