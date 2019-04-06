Ducks' Daniel Sprong: Tallies in season finale
Sprong scored his 14th goal of the season in a 5-2 win over the Kings.
The goal, coming late in the second period, stood as the game-winning score. Sprong has accumulated 23 points in 63 games between the Ducks and Penguins this year, as well as firing 125 shots on goal. He's a second-round pick from 2015, and may be able to carve out a larger role in 2019-20.
