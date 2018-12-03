Sprong was traded from the Penguins to the Ducks in exchange for Marcus Pettersson on Monday, Frank Seravalli of TSN reports.

Sprong had a great year in the AHL last season, notching 32 goals and 33 assists in 65 games. However, he hasn't been able to stick with the Penguins. The 21-year-old has played in 16 games this season, but he's averaged 8:34 in ice time, and has been a healthy scratch recently. The Ducks have less depth at forward. This could be the chance Sprong needs to finally crack a lineup regularly.