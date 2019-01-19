Sprong had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Sprong has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games after delivering just two goals in his previous nine games. Sprong is a talented winger, but young. He needs to find consistency, so perhaps this five-game spread is a tonic that will nourish a post All-Star bump.

