Heinen managed an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Heinen set up a long-range goal by Jamie Drysdale in the second period. The 25-year-old Heinen has struggled to produce consistent offense in 2020-21 -- he has 11 points, a minus-9 rating, 67 shots on net and 31 hits through 37 contests. It's all but certain this will be the worst campaign of the forward's young career.