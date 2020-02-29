Heinen scored a goal on two shots and supplied two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Heinen has a goal and an assist through two games as a Duck. His first-period tally opened the scoring Friday. The 24-year-old has notched 24 points, 92 shots and a plus-4 rating in 60 games between the Ducks and Bruins this season.