Heinen posted an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Heinen skated 18:00 in his Ducks debut, compared to the 14:11 he averaged per game with the Bruins this year. The 24-year-old has 23 points and 90 shots through 59 contests this season. If he can hold down a role in the top six, Heinen could be a solid depth option for fantasy owners.