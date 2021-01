Heinen scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The Ducks' power-play inefficiency was at 0-for-18 when Heinen tallied the game-tying goal 8:57 into the third period. That's a good way for the 25-year-old to earn himself more time on special teams. Heinen is up to three points, 17 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through eight games, so there's not much need for fantasy managers to rush to the waiver wire.