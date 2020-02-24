Ducks' Danton Heinen: Headed West in deadline deal
The Ducks have acquired Heinen from the Bruins in exchange for Nick Ritchie, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
In his stint with Boston, Heinen -- who has recorded 22 points in 58 games to date this season -- earned a reputation as a responsible two-way player, but his offensive production has largely been disappointing the past couple of years. Perhaps a change of scenery will benefit the 24-year-old forward, who logged a promising 16 goals and 47 points during his rookie campaign in 2017-18.
