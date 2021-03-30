Heinen scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.

Heinen got the Ducks on the board midway through the first period, working himself open on the doorstep and finishing off a Maxime Comtois centering feed to tie the game at 1-1. It was Heinen's fifth goal of the year but just his second point in the last nine games. The University of Denver product has been unable to replicate the offensive promise he showed during his 47-point rookie season in 2017-18 with Boston, totaling 68 points in 169 games since.