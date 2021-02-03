Heinen scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Heinen deposited his third goal in the last five games in the first period of Tuesday's contest. The 25-year-old is up to four points, 22 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 11 outings. He's shown better chemistry with Jakob Silfverberg in recent performances -- those two wingers were centered by Sam Steel on Tuesday. That trio that could stick together as head coach Dallas Eakins desperately tries to spark the team's offense moving forward.
