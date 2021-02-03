Heinen scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Heinen deposited his third goal in the last five games in the first period of Tuesday's contest. The 25-year-old is up to four points, 22 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 11 outings. He's shown better chemistry with Jakob Silfverberg in recent performances -- those two wingers were centered by Sam Steel on Tuesday. That trio that could stick together as head coach Dallas Eakins desperately tries to spark the team's offense moving forward.

More News