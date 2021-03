Heinen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The 25-year-old Heinen has found playing time sparse lately, as he's appeared in only five of the last 13 contests. He played on the fourth line Tuesday, although he saw a healthy 14:09 of ice time. Heinen has seven points, 37 shots on net, 16 hits and 17 blocked shots in 21 games.