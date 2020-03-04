Ducks' Danton Heinen: Performing well with new club
Heinen scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Heinen now has two goals, an assist and nine shots on net over four games with Anaheim. He's fitting in well with the new team, and although it's a small sample, he's averaged 17:41 of ice time -- 3:30 more than he did in Boston. The increased opportunities make him an intriguing fantasy option in deep leagues heading into the playoff period.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.