Heinen scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Heinen now has two goals, an assist and nine shots on net over four games with Anaheim. He's fitting in well with the new team, and although it's a small sample, he's averaged 17:41 of ice time -- 3:30 more than he did in Boston. The increased opportunities make him an intriguing fantasy option in deep leagues heading into the playoff period.