Heinen potted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Heinen has done well since he joined the Ducks at the trade deadline -- the 24-year-old winger has four points in seven games with his new team. He's up to 26 points, 106 shots and a minus-1 rating through 65 contests overall this year. Heinen is seeing consistent top-six minutes with the Ducks, which makes him worth a look in DFS for Tuesday's contest against the Senators.