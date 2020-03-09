Ducks' Danton Heinen: Reaches double-digit goals
Heinen potted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.
Heinen has done well since he joined the Ducks at the trade deadline -- the 24-year-old winger has four points in seven games with his new team. He's up to 26 points, 106 shots and a minus-1 rating through 65 contests overall this year. Heinen is seeing consistent top-six minutes with the Ducks, which makes him worth a look in DFS for Tuesday's contest against the Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.