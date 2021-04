Heinen posted an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Heinen set up Adam Henrique for the opening tally at 5:55 of the first period. The 25-year-old Heinen has two points in his last five games since he returned from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. For the year, the Canadian forward has nine points, 50 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 28 outings.