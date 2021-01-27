Heinen potted a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Coyotes.

Heinen capitalized on a turnover by Drake Caggiula in the first period, and John Gibson made it stand for a Ducks win. The tally was Heinen's first of the year -- he's added one assist, 16 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in seven appearances. A lackluster team offense has limited Heinen's contributions so far, but he'll likely remain in a middle-six role for most of the year.