Heinen managed an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Heinen set up Sam Steel for the Ducks' opening tally in the first minute of the first period. In primarily a second-line role, Heinen has amassed just five points, 30 shots on goal and a minus-2 rating through 15 contests. Outside of deeper formats, there's little reason for fantasy managers to follow Heinen's progress.