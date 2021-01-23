Heinen posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Heinen and the Ducks' second line got out of the starting blocks Friday, as he relayed from Jakob Silfverberg to goal-scorer Adam Henrique in the third period. It's been a painfully low-scoring start to the campaign for the Ducks, who have just eight goals in five games a team. Heinen has just the one assist to go with 10 shots on goal and five blocked shots in that span.