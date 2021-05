Heinen scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Heinen had arguably his best game as a Duck on Saturday. He scored in the second period, then assisted on goals by Nicolas Deslauriers and Max Jones. The 25-year-old Heinen has struggled this year with just 14 points in 39 contests. He's added 70 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-8 rating. With little to show for the campaign, the Canadian forward has played in a bottom-six role lately.