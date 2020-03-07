Backes registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Backes' assist was his first point in three games with the Ducks, and also his first point since Dec. 5. The 35-year-old forward was acquired from the Bruins as part of the return for Ondrej Kase at the trade deadline. Backes has just four points, 32 shots and 31 hits through 19 appearances this season.