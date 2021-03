Backes was waived by the Ducks on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

The Ducks are making this move to make Backes taxi-squad eligible and provide some salary-cap flexibility. Backes carries a $4.5 million cap hit and won't be claimed on waivers. The 36-year-old has suited up in just 10 games this season, scoring two goals on 20 shots and dishing out 20 hits.