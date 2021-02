Backes scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Originally, Josh Mahura was credited with the tally, but it was changed to Backes, who got a piece of the defenseman's shot. That's the second goal of the year for Backes, who also has 21 shots on net and 15 hits in eight appearances. The 36-year-old has moved between the active roster and the taxi squad frequently, as Backes and Derek Grant share the fourth-line center job.