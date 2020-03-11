Ducks' David Backes: Pair of assists in win
Backes recorded two assists, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
The 35-year-old forward has three helpers in his last three games, which accounts for half of his points this year. Backes has added 33 hits, 33 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 21 contests between the Bruins and the Ducks. Expect Backes to remain in a fourth-line role with only occasional contributions to the offense.
