Backes recorded two assists, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The 35-year-old forward has three helpers in his last three games, which accounts for half of his points this year. Backes has added 33 hits, 33 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 21 contests between the Bruins and the Ducks. Expect Backes to remain in a fourth-line role with only occasional contributions to the offense.