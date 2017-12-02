Ducks' Dennis Rasmussen: Collects rare assist
Rasmussen recorded an assist through just 8:20 of ice time during Friday's 4-2 loss to Columbus.
The 27-year-old forward has been a healthy scratch in two of the past four games and is averaging just 8:59 of ice time per contest for the campaign. Additionally, Rasmussen has recorded only nine goals and 21 points through 133 games over the past three years. As a result, he's off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.
