Grant (upper body) will play in Friday's game versus the Canadiens.

Grant was just wearing a non-contact jersey Tuesday but he's already healthy enough to get back into the lineup. The 27-year-old's return is timed well since Ryan Kesler (hip) won't be able to play in this outing. Grant's fantasy prospects are still low, as he has just 10 points in 42 games this season.

