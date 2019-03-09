Ducks' Derek Grant: Back in action
Grant (upper body) will play in Friday's game versus the Canadiens.
Grant was just wearing a non-contact jersey Tuesday but he's already healthy enough to get back into the lineup. The 27-year-old's return is timed well since Ryan Kesler (hip) won't be able to play in this outing. Grant's fantasy prospects are still low, as he has just 10 points in 42 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...