Grant notched an assist and recorded a plus-1 rating over 15:18 of ice time Wednesday versus the Canucks.

Grant saw his most action since Jan. 20 versus the Islanders and took advantage of the added ice time, adding a shot on goal, two hits and a blocked shot to his ledger. The 28-year-old pivot owns just two points in his nine games with the Ducks and hadn't tallied one since Jan. 19 versus the Devils. While he was hardly a staple in fantasy lineups during his time with the Penguins, Grant's value could be even lower on an Anaheim squad that struggles to find the back of the net.

More News
Our Latest Stories