Ducks' Derek Grant: Breaks cold spell with helper
Grant notched an assist and recorded a plus-1 rating over 15:18 of ice time Wednesday versus the Canucks.
Grant saw his most action since Jan. 20 versus the Islanders and took advantage of the added ice time, adding a shot on goal, two hits and a blocked shot to his ledger. The 28-year-old pivot owns just two points in his nine games with the Ducks and hadn't tallied one since Jan. 19 versus the Devils. While he was hardly a staple in fantasy lineups during his time with the Penguins, Grant's value could be even lower on an Anaheim squad that struggles to find the back of the net.
