Grant scored on a penalty shot in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Grant nearly got loose for a shorthanded breakaway, but Gabriel Landeskog tripped him. On the penalty shot, Grant converted for his first goal of the season. The 30-year-old has struggled with only five points in 23 outings after he had 25 points in 56 games last season. Grant has added 29 shots on net, 34 hits and 29 blocked shots in a fourth-line role.