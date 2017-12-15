Grant recorded an assist through just 7:14 of ice time during Thursday's 3-1 win over St. Louis.

While the return of Ryan Getzlaf and acquisition of Adam Henrique has bumped Grant down the depth chart, the 27-year-old journeyman has still marked the scoresheet in consecutive games. Grant will have a tough time maintaining any offensive momentum playing a limited role, though. His fantasy arrow is pointing down.

