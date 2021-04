Grant managed an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Grant set up Jakob Silfverberg for a goal in the second period. That duo, with Nicolas Deslauriers on the left wing, composed the Ducks' fourth line Friday. The 30-year-old Grant isn't used to having a natural scorer on his line, as he's almost always in a more defensive role. Through 31 appearances, he's racked up eight points, 45 hits, 44 shots on net and a minus-1 rating.