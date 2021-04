Grant produced an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Grant had the secondary assist on David Backes' empty-netter in the third period. The 30-year-old Grant has five points in his last seven contests. He's at 10 points, 47 shots on net, 21 PIM and 48 hits through 33 games overall. The veteran forward will likely continue to work in a bottom-six role.