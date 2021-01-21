Grant posted an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Grant earned the secondary helper on Nicolas Deslauriers' second-period tally, which also saw fellow fourth-liner Carter Rowney earn an assist. The Ducks' offense has sputtered to the tune of six goals in four contests, leaving very little room for offense early in the year. The assist was Grant's first point of the year, although he's added five blocked shots, four shots on goal and two PIM so far. The 30-year-old is also earning some power-play time, but he's yet to produce anything with the man advantage.