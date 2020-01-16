Ducks' Derek Grant: Could play Thursday
Grant (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Grant has been sidelined for nearly a month with a sprained AC joint, so even if he's able to go against the Predators, his ice time will likely be limited. Confirmation on the 29-year-old pivot's availability should surface once the Ducks take the ice for pregame warmups.
More News
-
Ducks' Derek Grant: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Ducks' Derek Grant: Tallies lone goal on power play•
-
Ducks' Derek Grant: Starts and ends scoring•
-
Ducks' Derek Grant: Earns first career hat trick•
-
Ducks' Derek Grant: Multi-point effort Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Derek Grant: Snaps eight-game point drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.