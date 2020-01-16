Grant (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Grant has been sidelined for nearly a month with a sprained AC joint, so even if he's able to go against the Predators, his ice time will likely be limited. Confirmation on the 29-year-old pivot's availability should surface once the Ducks take the ice for pregame warmups.