Grant produced an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Grant set up a Nicolas Deslauriers goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner Saturday. The 31-year-old Grant is up to 14 points in 44 contests this season -- he's produced at least 14 points in each of the last four seasons. The fourth-line center has added 61 shots on net, 64 hits, 23 PIM and 40 blocked shots in 44 games in 2020-21.