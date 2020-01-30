Grant recorded two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Grant set up second-period tallies by Hampus Lindholm and Carter Rowney. The 29-year-old center has been a modest surprise with 15 points in 38 games to eclipse his production from 56 appearances last season. Four of Grant's points this season have come while penalty killing. His career-high output is 12 goals and 12 helpers in 2017-18, which he has an outside chance of matching this year.