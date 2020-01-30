Ducks' Derek Grant: Delivers pair of helpers
Grant recorded two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Grant set up second-period tallies by Hampus Lindholm and Carter Rowney. The 29-year-old center has been a modest surprise with 15 points in 38 games to eclipse his production from 56 appearances last season. Four of Grant's points this season have come while penalty killing. His career-high output is 12 goals and 12 helpers in 2017-18, which he has an outside chance of matching this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.