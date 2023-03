Grant scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Grant opened the scoring at 12:08 of the first period, with his goal coming shortly after an Avalanche turnover. The Ducks couldn't get any more offense in the lopsided loss. The 32-year-old forward has five points over his last nine contests and 14 points through 38 outings this season. He's added 60 shots on net, 31 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating.