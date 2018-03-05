Grant recorded two assists during Sunday's 6-3 win over Chicago.

While Grant has now collected four assists through his past four games, he continues to skate in a depth role and was even a healthy scratch Feb. 24 against Arizona. As a result, it's unlikely he's able to provide serviceable fantasy numbers in many settings moving forward. However, it appears that he's leapfrogged Antoine Vermette as the fourth center on the depth chart.

