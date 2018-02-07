Play

Grant logged a team-low 6:37 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Sabres.

With Anaheim playing its second road game in consecutive nights, Grant drew into the lineup and Antoine Vermette watched from the press box. There was hardly a fantasy ripple, though. Grant recorded a single shot over nine shifts, and it wouldn't be surprising if he returned to being a healthy scratch in short order.

