Ducks' Derek Grant: Earns assist in win
Grant generated an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
The fourth-line center has accumulated 13 points in 55 contests between the Ducks and Penguins this season. He's also notched 90 hits and 71 shots on goal, but on the whole Grant has not done enough to attract fantasy attention.
