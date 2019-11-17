Ducks' Derek Grant: Earns first career hat trick
Grant posted a hat trick, six shots on goal, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Grant gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the first period, then scored a shorthanded tally in the second and secured the win with an empty-netter set up by Ryan Getzlaf in the third. Not bad for a player who had 18 goals in 228 career games prior to Saturday's outburst. Grant now has five goals and eight points through 21 games. Don't rush to add the 29-year-old in fantasy -- big offensive efforts are rare for the fourth-liner.
