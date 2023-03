Grant scored an empty-net goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Grant helped out on Brett Leason's go-ahead tally in the second period, and then added an empty-netter with two seconds left in the third. The 32-year-old Grant has three multi-point efforts since the All-Star break, managing two goals and six helpers over 15 contests in that span. For the season, he has four goals, 11 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 30 appearances.