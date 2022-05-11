Grant (upper body) miss the last three games of the season.

The 32-year-old forward was one of the Ducks' more versatile players, capable of playing on all four lines as needed. Grant, a natural center, saw plenty of time on the wing while racking up a career-high 29 points in 71 regular-season appearances. Following the retirement of Ryan Getzlaf, Grant is one of the Ducks' more veteran forwards. He's under contract for one more season with a $1.5 million cap hit, and he'll likely settle into a middle-six role again in 2022-23.