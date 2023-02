Grant scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

The goal was Grant's first in eight games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old saw a season-high 18:37 of ice time Thursday as he continues to take on some extra minutes despite his bottom-six role. He's at seven points, 26 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-3 rating through 23 outings.