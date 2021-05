Grant scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Grant's third-period tally tied the game at 3-3 and ultimately forced overtime. The 31-year-old center is up to six goals, 15 points, 66 shots on net, 25 PIM and 65 hits through 46 appearances. He mainly works in a fourth-line role, but he's defensively solid and can earn extra playing time when head coach Dallas Eakins calls upon him.