Grant scored a goal on two shots and doled out three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Grant capitalized on a feed from Trevor Zegras at 14:47 of the first period. The 30-year-old Grant has picked up three goals and a helper in his last six contests, providing some depth scoring from the fourth line. For the year, the veteran forward has nine points, 46 shots on net and 48 hits in 32 appearances.