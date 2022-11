Grant (upper body) was moved to the injured reserve list Friday, per Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

Grant was placed on the list retroactive to Nov. 3, so this doesn't necessarily change his timetable, but it would be somewhat surprising if they added him to the list Friday only to activate him ahead of Saturday's contest against Chicago. He has a goal and an assist in 11 games while averaging 13:49 of ice time. When he's healthy, he will likely play in a bottom-six role.